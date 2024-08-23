Snider's Strikeouts Lead Monarchs Past Goldeyes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Duncan Snider sparked the Kansas City Monarchs to a crucial victory.

Snider tied his season-high in strikeouts as the Monarchs beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 4-2, at Legends Field. Justin O'Conner launched two home runs to help the Monarchs erase an early deficit.

Kansas City's starter rolled through the middle innings after a first-inning Dayson Croes home run.

"It was huge to come back here after Sioux City and win the first game," Snider said. "It's a good start to this series."

Snider (3-6) retired eight consecutive batters after the Croes round-tripper.

The right-hander matched his season-best eight strikeouts in five consecutive scoreless innings.

"I was looking to fill up the zone, get themselves out, and win us a game" Snider said.

Winnipeg pitching had no answer for Kansas City third baseman Justin O'Conner. The third baseman demolished two solo home runs, one in the fourth and another in the sixth.

The blasts marked O'Conner's second and third long balls for the club. It was just the second multi-home run by a Monarchs batter this season.

The Monarchs (42-49) plated two more runs in the fifth inning to take their first lead. Frankie Tostado blasted an RBI double to right-center field, Isaiah Gilliam smoked a single to right field to make it 3-1 Kansas City. ¬â¹

The Monarchs' bullpen threw three hitless innings to close out the win. Winnipeg (49-42) pulled one run back on an RBI groundout from Max Murphy in the eighth inning.

Kansas City closer Jeff Hakanson (2) struck out the side to close the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Goldeyes continue its three-game series on Saturday night. Saturday is "Disney Night" at Legends Field featuring character appearances, an in-game costume parade, and post-game player autograph signings. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

