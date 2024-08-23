RedHawks Earn Clutch Series Win Over Winnipeg

August 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Sam Dexter and Marcus Chiu

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel / Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Sam Dexter and Marcus Chiu(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel / Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO - Alec Olund had two hits and Izzy Alcantara stole three bases Thursday night as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (49-41) claimed a crucial West Division series win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes with a 4-3 victory in front of 3,113 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

After the Goldeyes (49-40) scored two runs in the fourth, the RedHawks followed with four straight runs over the next four innings to take the lead for good. Olund knocked in two runs while Alcantara and Marcus Chiu each brought home one each.

Brett Garcia earned the win for the RedHawks and Alex DuBord picked up his 16th save after coming on in the ninth inning.

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the RedHawks sit 1.5 games behind the Sioux Falls Canaries in the West Division race and a half game behind Winnipeg.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will begin a pivotal three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

