Saltdogs and Ameritas Celebrate Women in Sports

August 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs, in partnership with Ameritas and Husker Athletics, are set to host a "Women in Sports" celebration featuring Nebraska athletes on Saturday, August 24th at Haymarket Park with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

There will be 20 athletes in attendance across 11 sports including women's basketball, softball, swimming and diving, cross country, track and field, rifle, tennis, bowling, soccer, gymnastics, and golf. All athletes will be throwing out ceremonial first pitches.

"We want corporate sponsorship efforts to align with all our priorities and values at Ameritas," said Sue Wilkinson, Ameritas president and chief operating officer. "The new Ameritas sponsorship symbolizes a strong support for women. The sponsorship deal increases chances to develop leadership skills and become role models for youth in our community."

The gates open at 5:00 p.m. with promotions including a poster giveaway to the first 1,500 fans that can be signed by all of the Husker athletes, a Lincoln Saltdogs "Women in Sports" jersey giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, and $4 select tallboy beer throughout the game.

"We are very grateful for our partnership with Ameritas and for the opportunity to celebrate, recognize, and honor all of the female student-athletes for their hard work, dedication, and successes they have and will continue to achieve, commented Lincoln Saltdogs President, Charlie Meyer."

Fans can get tickets by visiting saltdogs.com/womeninsports or by stopping by the Haymarket Park box office which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and 9 a.m. until the end of the game when the 'Dogs are in town.

The student-athletes that will be representing each sport are listed below:

Women's Basketball - Callin Hake, Natalie Potts

Women's Soccer - Sarah Weber, Cece Villa

Women's Softball - Katelyn Caneda, Ava Bredwell

Women's Tennis - Reya Coe, Lucy Loy

Women's Cross Country - Cami Merickel

Women's Track and Field - Taya Skelton

Women's Bowling - Kathryn Bowman, Kayla Starr

Women's Rifle - Emma Rhode, Grace Corbett

Women's Golf - Megan Whittaker, Kristen Baeta

Women's Swimming and Diving - Genevieve Jorgenson, Jojo Randby

Women's Gymnastics - Amanda & Jennifer Lauer

