Goldeyes Fall to Fargo-Moorhead in Series Finale

August 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes' Jake McMurray in action

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (49-40) lost a close affair Thursday evening, dropping the series finale to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-3 at Newman Outdoor Field.

After leading early, the Goldeyes missed opportunities to keep pace with the RedHawks (49-41), as they lost the series and fall a full game back of first place in the West Division.

The Goldeyes opened up the scoring in the fourth inning after a few quiet innings. They made it 1-0 on a sacrifice fly to right field by Dayson Croes. That was followed by another sacrifice fly, this time by Nick Anderson, as he sent one to left that was deep enough to score Miles Simington to make it 2-0.

The RedHawks struck back in the bottom half, adding a run on a tough play that initially looked like an out. Keshawn Lynch made an incredible play at third to pick a tough hop then throw over to first, but Fargo-Moorhead first baseman Marcus Chiu was called safe. Ismael Alcántara came around to score on the play to make it 2-1.

Fargo-Moorhead turned the game in their favour in the fifth inning, bringing two runs around to score to take the lead.

The tying run came in on an Alec Olund single that was nearly caught by a diving Goldeyes' right fielder Roby Enríquez. Just one batter later, Alcántara slapped a single to center to bring another run home to take a 3-2 lead.

Another RedHawks run came into score in the seventh inning, with Olund coming through again with a single to center that scored Sam Dexter to make it 4-2.

Winnipeg scored a run in the ninth as Edwin Arroyo came around on a double play, but that was the closest the Goldeyes got to tying the game.

Brett García (W, 1-2) got the win for the RedHawks, throwing two shutout innings and allowing just one hit.

Landen Bourassa (L, 7-6) was charged with the loss after throwing 4.2 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits.

Alex DuBord (S, 16) had somewhat of a shaky ninth inning, but eventually got out of the jam to pick up his 16th save of the season.

The Goldeyes head south to Kansas City, Kansas to face the Monarchs at 6:35 p.m. CDT Friday. Winnipeg will send big lefty Travis Seabrooke (7-2, 3.49 ERA) to the mound, while Kansas City is expected to counter with Duncan Snider (2-6, 5.68 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park for their final regular season homestand on Monday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m., when they will begin a three-game set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

