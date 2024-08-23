Dusty Dinger and Davison Dominates in Another One-Run Victory, 3-2

Dusty Stroup homered, Zach Davidson gave the Dogs five innings of two-run ball and the bullpen shutdown Milwaukee for four innings as Chicago beat Milwaukee in another one run game, tonight, 3-2.

Dogs would get out early again in the second inning, 2-0 on a wild pitch, scoring Johnni Turbo and an RBI groundout for Jacob Teter which pushed home Derek Maiben. In the third, Stroup, who the night before had his five-game homerun streak broken, hit a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall, his 19th homer of the year, putting Chicago up 3-0.

Milwaukee would get two back on Jose Sermo's 19th home run of the year in the fourth, but that is as close as the Milkmen would get. Zach Davidson was outstanding again for Chicago, throwing ninety-six pitches over his five innings, allowing just four hits and two walks, striking out seven. Chad Pike, Marty Anderson, and Joey Marciano combined for four innings of one hit ball with Marciano throwing the final two innings scoreless, picking up his 23rd save of the season.

Chicago looks for the sweep tomorrow night behind Kenny Serwa (5-5 4.34) opposite Christian Young (1-0 0.00). First pitch is set for 6:35pm. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.

