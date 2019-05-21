Terdoslavich, Bell Deliver Win

May 21, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





After a number of missed opportunities, the Lancaster Barnstormers got the big hits in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Joe Terdoslavich and Josh Bell produced back-to-back singles with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth as the Barnstormers overturned a New Britain Bees lead in a 4-3 Lancaster win Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Trailing, 3-2, entering the bottom of the ninth, the Barnstormers picked up a leadoff single to left by Darian Sandford on a 3-2 offering from Giovanni Soto (1-1). Michael Martinez and Dan Gamache walked to load the bases. Soto recovered for one batter, getting league RBI leader Caleb Gindl to pop up to third base on the first pitch he saw. Terdoslavich battled before lining a base hit to left that dropped in front of Darren Ford for a tying base hit. Bell took Soto into center with a line drive for the game winner.

Jason Rogers had staked the Bees to a 2-1 lead in the third, following a single by Alejandro De Aza with a two-run homer to the Haller Pavilion. In the fifth, De Aza singled and scored on a long double to left by Rogers as the Bees regained the lead, 3-2.

Otherwise, it was a frustrating night for both offenses as they combined to strand 22 baserunners. The Bees had Taylor Motter thrown out at the plate by Zach Shank in the second and left six runners aboard in the first four innings.

They had a big chance to break the game open in the eighth. Jonathan Galvez led off with a walk from Andury Acevedo and took second on a Motter single. Both runners moved up on a passed ball, but Acevedo rallied to strike out Logan Moore and Ford before retiring Alexi Amarista on a grounder to second base.

The Barnstormers, who had scored on an infield single by Terdoslavich in the first, loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the fourth, scoring only once. In the sixth, singles by Bell and K.C. Hobson plus a wild pitch put runners at second and third with nobody out. Lefties Brandon Fry and Michael Johnson pitched out of the threat.

Bell and Hobson reached again off Jim Fuller in the eighth. Fuller worked out of the jam to preserve the one-run lead.

Cody Eppley (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth to secure the win.

Lancaster hosts New Britain again on Wednesday. Jared Lakind (0-0) will take the mound against fello lefty Christian Friedrich (1-1). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge Cable 11 or the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting a 7:00.

NOTES: Dan Gamache went 3-for-4 and has now hit safely in 13 straight...Gindl has a seven-game hitting streak and a five-game extra base hit streak, following a double in the first inning...Terdoslavich has seven RBI in four games against New Britain...The Barnstormers won for the first time in five tries in a one-run game...Eppley pitched his fourth 1-2-3 inning in his last six relief appearances.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.