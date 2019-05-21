York Spoils Superb Outing from Michael Kelly

May 21, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





York, PA. - In game two of the four game series, the Revolution rallied in the bottom of the 8th inning to win in come-from-behind fashion. The Blue Crabs' starter, Michael Kelly quieted the Revolution bats. But the Blue Crabs were only able to muster one run against the Revs' starter, Troy Terzi.

Michael Kelly (ND, 0-2) posted his strongest start of the season, pitching seven innings and allowing no runs. Kelly struck out seven York batters, giving up just four hits and walking none. Kelly also did not surrender an extra-base hit.

But Troy Terzi matched Michael Kelly's success in the early innings. Through the fifth inning, Terzi allowed just two singles and walked one batter. But that changed in the sixth inning, when Josh McAdams launched his first home run of the season, giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead. Terzi settled down from there, retiring six of the next seven Southern Maryland batters.

After Kelly pitched 7 outstanding innings, the York bats came alive. Ryan Chaffee entered the game for Southern Maryland in the 8th inning. After ceding a single and a double, Chaffee settled down. He struck out J.P Sportman, before working a groundout. But, with two outs, and runners on second and third, Henry Castillo doubled for the Revs, scoring their first two runs of the game.

The Revs' offense continued to shine in the 8th inning, as Isaias Tejada singled to left field, scoring Henry Castillo. York added one more run in the 8th on a single from Melky Mesa, giving them a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the 9th, the Blue Crabs bats were unable to muster another run, and Revs took home a 4-1 win. Reliever Orleny Quiroz (W, 1-0) recorded the win for the Revs, while Josh Judy added his 3rd save of the season. Ryan Chaffee (L, 0-3) was credited with the loss for the Blue Crabs.

The Blue Crabs stay on the road for the next two days, and will return home next Friday, May 24th. That will be the first game of a seven day, seven game homestand at Regency Furniture Stadium, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.