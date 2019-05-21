Barnstormers Walk-Off On Bees In The Bottom Of The Ninth Inning

May 21, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Lancaster, PA) - The Lancaster Barnstormers (9-14) defeated the New Britain Bees (9-13) 4-3 in walk-off fashion in the bottom half of the ninth inning at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday evening in the opener of a three-game midweek series in the Keystone State.

New Britain starting pitcher Kyle Simon registered a no-decision in the ballgame after giving up two runs on five hits in four innings of work, walking three and striking out one. Lancaster starting pitcher John Anderson also did not factor in the game's final outcome, surrendering three runs on eight hits (one home run) in five and one-third innings pitched, walking four while striking out three.

Trailing 1-0 in the top half of the third inning, the Bees went to work versus Anderson as they took their first lead of the night at 2-1 thanks to a two-run home run to the opposite field in right off the bat of Jason Rogers, New Britain's fifth tater in the last three games played. With the game tied at two in the top of the fifth, Rogers was at it again as he plated Alejandro De Aza with a booming double to the wall in left centerfield, giving the visitors their second advantage of the contest at 3-2. The bullpen trio of Brandon Fry, Michael Johnson, and Jim Fuller held the Lancaster bats in check as the ballgame moved along, firing four scoreless innings which enabled the Bees to take a one-run cushion into the bottom of the ninth. With Giovanni Soto on the mound looking to close things out, Darian Sandford began the Barnstormers uphill climb with a leadoff single to left. Michael Martinez and Dan Gamache followed with back to back walks, loading the bases with nobody out. After Caleb Gindl popped out to Ozzie Martinez at third base, Joe Terdoslavich plated Sandford with a run-scoring base knock to the opposite-field in left, knotting the game at three. With the winning run ninety feet away, Josh Bell completed the comeback with a clean single to centerfield, scoring Martinez from third with the winning run, giving the game its final score of 4-3 as Soto (1-1) suffered the loss along with his second blown save in 2019 in three opportunities. Cody Eppley (1-0) earned the victory out of the Lancaster bullpen as the boys from the Hardware City were handed their first walk-off loss of the campaign. De Aza, Rogers, and Logan Moore each had three hits in defeat, with De Aza extending his hitting-streak to a team-best ten consecutive games overall.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, May 24th when they welcome in the High Point Rockers to the Hardware City for the first time in franchise history, kicking off a three-game Memorial Day Weekend series as well as a seven-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be the Bees Best Bites Wing Night! When the gates open at 5:35 P.M., everyone in attendance can purchase a wristband for just five dollars, enabling them to try wings from local restaurants and vote for their favorites! It will also be another Fat Tire Friday, as fans 21 and older can enjoy Fat Tire Belgian Ale drafts for just five dollars!

