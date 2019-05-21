Bees Sign Two

(New Britain, Conn.) - The New Britain Bees today announced the signings of infielder Taylor Motter and pitcher Devin Burke.

"These two players will be important pieces of our roster," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "Taylor is a seasoned Major League veteran whose versatility will be a big asset, while Devin returns to the club after a successful year with us in 2018."

Taylor Motter joins the Bees for his Atlantic League debut during his ninth season of professional baseball. Prior to coming to New Britain, the former Major Leaguer appeared in 10 games for Double-A Erie of the Detroit Tigers organization this year.

The 29-year-old began his professional career with the Tampa Bay Rays after being selected in the 17th round of the 2011 amateur draft. After six impressive seasons with the Rays organization, he made his Major League debut with them in 2016. The following year Motter was traded to the Seattle Mariners, where he would spend the next two campaigns in the Majors. Overall, he appeared in 143 career big league games, collecting 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 42 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases.

Over the course of 675 career minor league games, Taylor has comprised a .262 batting average with 73 home runs, 318 RBI, 357 runs scored, and 141 stolen bases.

Devin Burke returns to the Bees for his sixth season of professional baseball and second in the Atlantic League. Last year with New Britain, the righthander appeared in 24 games (nine starts) and posted a 4-2 record with a 4.14 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 71.2 innings of work.

Prior to coming to New Britain, the 28-year-old spent his entire professional career with the Rockies beginning in 2013, reaching as high at the Triple-A level.

The CT-native has collected 22 wins with a 4.28 ERA and 328 strikeouts over the course of 416.1 innings pitched in 116 minor league appearances (55 starts).

