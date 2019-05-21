Terzi Dazzles as Revs Win Dramatic Comeback

(York, Pa.): Troy Terzi dazzled through seven innings and the York Revolution ripped off four runs in the bottom of the eighth for a dramatic 4-1 comeback victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday evening at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs have won back-to-back games to open their seven-game homestand which continues on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Terzi worked quickly and effectively to start the game, retiring six of the first seven batters he faced and carrying a two-hit shutout into the sixth having retired seven consecutive batters at that point.

His counterpart, Michael Kelly, was equally impressive for Southern Maryland, retiring 18 of 20 at one point and also carrying a two-hit shutout as the game remained scoreless through five.

Southern Maryland score their first and only run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Third baseman Josh McAdams swung at the first pitch of the inning and drove a home run over the wall in left center giving the Crabs a 1-0 lead.

Terzi rebounded nicely, retiring six of the next seven to conclude his day after a career-high seven strong innings. He allowed just one run on three hits while striking out four in one of the strongest outings by a Revs starter on the season.

Kelly stifled the Revs in response as he also went seven innings and allowed no runs on four hits while striking out seven with no walks.

Orleny Quiroz (1-0) worked a scoreless top of the eighth inning in his second appearance and home debut, working around a two-out double by Angelys Nina. That set up the Revs' big comeback, as the offense which had been held silent all night erupted at a crucial time.

Ryan Dent led off the inning by smoking a single off of the Arch Nemesis in left, giving the Revs just their second leadoff base runner of the game. Catcher James Skelton followed with a double down the right field line giving the Revs runners on second and third with no outs. After Southern Maryland righty Ryan Chaffee fought back to retire the next two batters with the infield in, Henry Castillo ripped his league-leading 12th double to left center scoring Dent and Skelton and giving the Revs a 2-1 lead in clutch fashion. Telvin Nash worked a walk to keep the inning alive and Isaias Tejeda slammed a two-out single off the Nemesis plating Nash and moving the lead to 3-1. Melky Mesa made it back-to-back RBI singles for the Revs on a liner to left, thrusting the lead to 4-1.

Josh Judy was called upon to close the door again for York. "The Judge" tossed a perfect inning to notch his second save in as many days, as Castillo ended it with a pretty play to his left from third base.

"We're just continuing to work," said Judy. "The hitters are doing a good job of getting the lead. Our defensive is playing well. Our starting pitcher did a great job, and I was just able to go out and do my job."

Notes: The win is the Revs' third comeback victory of the season and first when trailing after six or seven innings (1-13). The Revs have won back-to-back games for the second time this season (also May 2-3) and first time at home. The eighth inning was the Revs' fourth bat-around inning of the season. Castillo's go-ahead double marked his league-leading 18th extra-base hit. Mesa has hit safely in six straight and now has eight RBI in his last five games. Terzi was charged with eight runs in his first third of an inning this season; he has a 3.33 ERA over 24.1 innings since. He has allowed just one run over his last 11.0 innings. Terzi's seven innings ties a season-best for a Revs starter. Judy's save is his third of the season (all in the last five games), giving him 15 in his Revs career which moves him past Stephen Penney and into sole possession of ninth on the Revs' all-time list. York lefty Ian Thomas (1-0, 4.82) faces Southern Maryland right-hander John Hayes (0-1, 0.75) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It is a Kids Eat Free Wednesday presented by PeoplesBank, College Night with 50% off tickets with Student ID, York City School District Night presented by Harrisburg University, and PeoplesBank Client Appreciation Night. The night also features Happy Hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with $2 Bud Lights and fans can order tickets through the flash sale online for $5 by entering the promo code "flash52". Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

