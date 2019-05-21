Rockers Roll into Series with Long Island
May 21, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
Your High Point Rockers are rolling, winning six in a row and nine of their last ten games. Now, they welcome in the defending Liberty Division champion Long Island Ducks for their first-ever meeting. The early season matchup pits two of the top teams in the standings against each other at BB&T Point
It's another Taco Tuesday with $2 Specialty Tacos available at select concessions stands. With tickets starting at just $5, and an even better forecast, it's a great way to spend your weeknight in High Point!
Rockers Upcoming Home Schedule
Wed., May 22nd v. Long Island
10:30am
School of Rockers Education Day
Thurs., May 23rd v. Long Island
6:30pm
$1 Beer Night featuring $1 Flights and Long Island Iced Tea's Specials!
