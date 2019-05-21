Rockers Roll into Series with Long Island

Your High Point Rockers are rolling, winning six in a row and nine of their last ten games. Now, they welcome in the defending Liberty Division champion Long Island Ducks for their first-ever meeting. The early season matchup pits two of the top teams in the standings against each other at BB&T Point

It's another Taco Tuesday with $2 Specialty Tacos available at select concessions stands. With tickets starting at just $5, and an even better forecast, it's a great way to spend your weeknight in High Point!

Rockers Upcoming Home Schedule

Wed., May 22nd v. Long Island

10:30am

School of Rockers Education Day

Thurs., May 23rd v. Long Island

6:30pm

$1 Beer Night featuring $1 Flights and Long Island Iced Tea's Specials!

