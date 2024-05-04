Ten Run Inning Sends Tourists Past Drive

May 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- Everything was working for the Asheville Tourists on Saturday night in Game Five of their current series against the Greenville Drive. The Tourists pitched a gem and the offense exploded late in Asheville's 13-1 rout of Greenville.

Jose Guedez and Joey Mancini combined to work all nine innings on the mound for the Tourists. Guedez went five innings, allowed two hits, and surrendered one unearned run. Mancini followed with four scoreless, hitless innings. Each pitcher struck out five in what was one of the most dominant pitching displays at McCormick Field in recent memory.

Offensively, Tyler Whitaker opened the scoring with a solo Home Run in the second. Greenville plated their lone run of the game in the third and the score remained tied 1-1 until the sixth. Pascanel Ferreras put the Tourists ahead with an RBI single and Asheville added one more in the inning.

In the seventh, the home team took off. Asheville sent 14 batters to the plate and score ten runs; including a Grand Slam from Narbe Cruz and a two-run Home Run from Luis Baez. Jeron Williams and Ferreras each delivered two RBI hits in the inning. The last time Asheville scored ten runs in a single inning was June 20, 2019, nearly five years ago.

Williams and Ferreras both collected three hits in the contest and Asheville finished with 13 hits overall. The Tourists will attempt to earn a series split with the finale slated for Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm ET.

