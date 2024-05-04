Brooklyn Twirls 5th Shutout of Season, and Second in as Many Games, as McLean Strikes out Career-High Eight

May 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a season high eight strikeouts from RHP Nolan McLean over five three-hit innings, the Brooklyn Cyclones downed the Aberdeen Ironbirds, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon. The victory marks Brooklyn's second straight shutout victory. The Cyclones have not allowed a run since the 10th inning in Thursday's loss.

With the win, McLean lowers his ERA on the season to a tidy 2.84 to pair with his .834 OPS at the plate.

After McLean, RHPs Victor Castañeda and Ben Simon slammed the door shut on the Ironbirds over the final four frames. Both righties struck out three batters over two frames of work and didn't walk anyone, while Simon did not allow a hit. 2B Junior Tilien extended his hitting streak to seven games, while 3B Wilfredo Lara drove in three runs on a bases-clearing triple.

All four Brooklyn runs came in a busy fifth inning. After SS William Lugo walked, DH Drake Osborn reached on a fielder's choice. Lugo parked in safely at second on a throwing error by 3B Jalen Vasquez. From there, Tilien roped a single to left, advancing everyone 90 feet.

With the bases juiced, RHP Jackson Baumeister plunked C Christian Pregent to bring home the game's first run. Then, Brooklyn further separated themselves from Aberdeen, when Lara lined a triple down the right field line, scoring three. The triple marked the first of Lara's time in Brooklyn, and gave the Cyclones a 4-0 they would never relinquish.

Brooklyn and Aberdeen close up shop in the series on Sunday at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 2:00 from Coney Island. RHP Douglas Orellana (0-0, 1.02 ERA) is expected to go for Brooklyn, while RHP Levi Wells (0-2, 13.91 ERA) should take the ball for Aberdeen.

