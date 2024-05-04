Claws Roll to Fourth Straight Win, Topping Bowling Green 10-1

May 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws rolled to a 10-1 win over Bowling Green on Saturday, scoring twice in the first and five times en route to their fourth straight win.

The BlueClaws are back at .500 at 13-13 and can win the final five games of the series with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Felix Reyes and Zach Arnold.

The BlueClaws tacked on five more in the bottom of the third. The inning included two runs scoring on a throwing error, one on a balk, and one on RBI singles by both Emaarion Boyd and Leandro Pineda. Jersey Shore scored three more in the fifth on a throwing error and two run double by Bryan Rincon for a 10-0 lead.

Meanwhile, starter Braeden Fausnaught threw six scoreless innings to improve to 3-0 on the year, lowering his ERA to 1.35. He struck out eight and walked just two in the win.

Bryan Rincon had two doubles and two RBIs. Hendry Mendez, Zach Arnold, and Andrick Nava had two hits apiece for Jersey Shore.

Gunner Mayer retired all four batters he faced, fanning two.

The teams continue their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Starylin Castillo starts for Jersey Shore.

