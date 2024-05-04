Renegades Game Postponed

May 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - Saturday's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Wilmington Blue Rocks has been postponed due to rain at Frawley Stadium. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 5 comprised of two seven-inning games.

Hudson Valley completes its series with Wilmington on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 12:45.

Renegades Record:

14-10

