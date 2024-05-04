Grasshoppers Fall to the Dash, 13-3 Friday Evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash, 13-3 on Friday, May 3. The Dash improved to 11-14 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 14-10. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 13-5 while the Hoppers had two mishaps.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was designated hitter Maikol Escotto as he went 2-4 with a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Termarr Johnson followed close behind as he went 2-5 with one RBI.

Infielder Jacob Gonzalez led the Drive offense going 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Bryce Willis followed close behind going 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for Winston-Salem were also recorded by Loidel Chapelli (2), Calvin Harris (2), Samuel Zavala, Shawn Goosenberg, DJ Gladney, Wes Kath, and Taishi Nakawake.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up six hits, eight earned runs, and two free bases on 3.2 innings of work. Dotel took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Juan Carela as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up one hit and two free bases on four innings of work. Manuel Veloz recorded the win for the Dash and improved to 3-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue the Battle of I-40 against the Winston-Salem Dash tomorrow, Saturday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. for Star Wars Night and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

