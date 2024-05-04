Bowling Green Held to Four Hits in 10-1 Loss

May 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, New Jersey - Cooper Kinney recorded his second straight multi-hit game, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-13) were held to four hits in a 10-1 loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (13-13) on Saturday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore scored two runs in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green starter Trevor Martin. Bryan Rincon doubled and scored on a single by Felix Reyes to make it 1-0. After Reyes moved up to second on a single by Hendry Mendez, he came around to score on a base hit by Zach Arnold to extend the lead, 2-0. The BlueClaws batted around against Martin in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs to extend the lead, 7-0.

The BlueClaws increased the lead, 10-0, with three runs in the bottom of the fifth off Hot Rods reliever Jonny Cuevas.

Kinney worked a walk with the bases loaded against Jersey Shore reliever Alex Rao, but the scoring stopped there for the Hot Rods to lose, 10-1.

Braeden Fausnaught (3-0) earned the win, letting up three hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless frames of work. Martin (2-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits, two walks, and three strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

The Hot Rods and the BlueClaws play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Alex Cook (2-1, 1.42), while the BlueClaws are rolling out RHP Starlyn Castillo (0-2, 3.97).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com .

