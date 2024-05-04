Grasshoppers Fall to the Dash, 7-3 Thursday Night

May 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash, 7-3 on Thursday, May 2. The Dash improved to 10-14 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 14-9. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 11-7 as both teams had one mishap.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was catcher Shawn Ross as he went 2-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and one RBI. Following close behind was outfielder Rodolfo Nolasco as he went 2-4 with one RBI. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Lonnie White Jr., Hudson Head, and Josiah Sightler.

Leading at the plate for the Dash was infielder Bryce Willits as he went 2-4 with one home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Following close behind was infielder Loidel Chapelli as he went 2-4 with three runs scored. Taishi Nakawake also went 2-4 with a double and one RBI.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher J.P. Massey as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up eight hits, five earned runs, and three free bases on four innings of work. Massey took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-2 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Peyton Pallette as he recorded seven strikeouts and gave up four hits on five innings of work. Pallete tallied the win for the Dash and improved to 1-3 on the season while Shane Murphy recorded his first hold.

The Grasshoppers continue the Battle of I-40 against the Winston-Salem Dash tomorrow, Friday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2024

