Teel Provides Spark as Drive Top 'Hoppers, 14-8

Kyle Teel, the highly touted 2023 Red Sox first round draft pick, made his High-A debut in style Tuesday night: stringing together three base knocks including a two-RBI single in the fifth helping the Greenville Drive (18-19, 54-49) to a 14-8 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (17-19, 53-47).

Teel, who was just playing in the College World Series for the University of Virginia in June, was drafted 14th overall by the Red Sox in the 2023 First Year Player Draft back in July. An accomplished player at UVA, Teel picked up accolades including 2023 ACC Player of the Year and a First Team All-American selection. After a short stint in rookie ball with the FCL Red Sox in Fort Myers, FL shortly after the draft, Teel skipped the Single-A level of the minors, being promoted directly to Greenville on Tuesday.

He provided considerable spark, driving in the ninth and 10th runs of the night for the Drive - the ninth ultimately being the winning run - in what would turn out to be a high scoring affair to open the Drive's back half of a 12-game homestand.

It was the 'Hoppers who jumped to an early lead as Jack Brannigan tagged a homer over the left field wall to make it 2-0 in the top of the first. But the Drive responded in kind in their half of the inning as Allan Castro launched a two-run homer into the Drive bullpen knotting the game at 2-2.

The back-and-forth affair would also see each team trade a run in the third as well as Brannigan added an RBI-single for the 'Hoppers while Roman Anthony sent his 11th homer of the year into the front row of the Green Monster, knotting the game at 3-3.

Luis Perales shut down the 'Hoppers in the top of the fourth with help from Kyle Teel nabbing a runner trying to steal second, setting up a big inning for the Dive in the bottom half of the inning as Greenville scratched across four runs. Tyler Miller led off with a double which Paulino quickly flipped it into a run with an RBI-single to make it 4-3. After a Max Ferguson single, Alex Erro slipped a grounder down the left field line for a double, bringing in Paulino for a 5-3 lead.

Ferguson scored on wild pitch to make it 6-3 before a Castro sacrifice-fly two batters later extended the lead to 7-3. The 'Hoppers, however, wouldn't go down quietly as they responded with a three-run inning in the top of half of fifth as they chased Perales from the game. Perales would finish the night allowing six runs on six hits, issuing three walks while picking up five strikeouts.

But the Drive were intent on matching the 'Hoppers throughout the night as they turned in a three-run effort as well in the bottom of the fifth. Paulino chipped in a sac-fly to make it 8-6 before Teel would bring home two on a hard-hit single through the right side of the infield, making it 10-6.

The 'Hoppers inched closer in the sixth and the eighth, adding a run on an RBI-groundout and RBI-single off relievers Aaron Perry and Joey Stock, respectively. But the Drive would not squander the 10-8 lead, in fact pilling on four more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Miller chipped in an RBI-double to score Teel and Brainer Bonaci before he'd ultimately score on a wild pitch. Ferguson would plate the final run on a line drive single to score Paulino and make it 14-8.

Felix Cepeda closed the door in the ninth without allowing a base runner while striking out one to secure the Drive's 14-8 victory.

The Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action Wednesday, August 9 at 7:05 p.m. for game two of the six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates). The Drive currently lead the series, 1-0.

