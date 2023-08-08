Renegades Launch All-New Hudson Line Collection

August 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The wait is over. Nearly three years after it was first teased, the Hudson Valley Renegades are launching the Hudson Line Collection with a line of apparel and novelties available at the Renegades Team Store at Heritage Financial Park starting with Tuesday's game and online now.

The Hudson Line Collection features the Interlocking HV logo, and is a nod to both the Renegades role in developing the New York Yankees stars of tomorrow, and the popular train line that shuttles Hudson Valley residents to New York City, including a stop at Yankee Stadium. The Renegades' on-field look will not change, as the Hudson Line Collection is a retail-only merchandise line.

"The interlocking NY logo that the Yankees don is one of the most recognizable sports logos in the world, and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to give a nod to our parent affiliate and their storied tradition with this logo and look," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "One of the most commonly asked questions from our fans over the last three years has been 'When will you have interlocking HV merchandise?' and we are excited to finally be able to make it official and available to everyone!"

To view the full line of merchandise available now online, click here. Hudson Line Collection New Era hats are available for preorder and will be delivered in October.

The Renegades start a new six-game series at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at 7:05 p.m. It's 2000s Prom Night at the park as well as a T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, with a free T-Shirt given away to the first 1,000 fans.

