Braves Promote '23 First Round Pick to Rome

August 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - The Atlanta Braves have promoted their 2023 first round draft pick, Hurston Waldrep, to High-A Rome. Waldrep was drafted out of the University of Florida following their College World Series runner-up finish.

In his final year at Florida, the Cairo, GA, native went 10-3 with a 4.16 earned run average while holding opposing hitters to a .228 average. Waldrep struck out 156 batters during the 2023 season, the second most in school history. Waldrep was named a Second Team All-American.

Waldrep made just one start with Low-A Augusta where he struck out eight batters over three innings.

Additionally, the Atlanta Braves have promoted first-baseman Bryson Horne to AA Mississippi. Horne spent all of 2022 and a majority of 2023 with the High-A Braves, where he tied for the eighth most home runs in franchise history. Horne's .221 batting average as a Rome Brave is the second highest of any qualified player since the start of the 2022 season.

Cory Acton also rejoins the Rome squad from Augusta after hitting .252 with 24 RBI over 45 games with the GreenJackets.

2019 draftee Jared Johnson has also been promoted to Rome from Augusta.

As corresponding moves, Wiston Cerrato has been sent to the FCL Braves.

