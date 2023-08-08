Winston-Salem Hangs on over Braves in Extras

August 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release









Rome Braves on game day

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves on game day(Rome Braves)

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves returned home after a two week road trip to take on the Winston-Salem Dash for the first time in 2023.

Angel Flores would send Ian Mejia to the mound. This would be Mejia's first start since turning in seven innings of one run ball against the Greenville Drive.

Mejia would come out of the gate with solid at-bats against the Dash, working four scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox High-A affiliate. The Dash would eventually get to Mejia, tagging him for three runs in the top of the fifth.

The story of the night would be Winston-Salem pitching, as the Dash arms would hold the Braves scoreless until the bottom of the ninth when a red-hot Keshawn Ogans would single to score Drake Baldwin. With two outs in the ninth, Ethan Workinger would double to tie the game as Ogans and McCabe scored.

With the game knotted at three runs each, the Dash would tack on two runs in the top of the tenth thanks to a DJ Gladney singled and a Bryce Willis bases loaded hit-by-pitch.

Rome would plate one more in the home half of the tenth, but the rally would fall short as the Braves fall five to four in extra innings.

The series continues tomorrow with a 7:00pm first pitch.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.