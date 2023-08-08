HVR Game Notes - August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (58-44, 19-17) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (54-47, 19-17)

RHP Brendan Beck (0-0, 0.47 ERA) vs. LHP Gabriel Cotto (0-3, 7.67 ERA)

| Game 103 | Home Game 49 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Aug. 8, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

WE JUST CAME FROM THE SHORE:The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park to host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the first time this season. The Renegades played a pair of series down in Lakewood, NJ where they recorded a 9-3 record against the Philadelphia Phillies High-A affiliate.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades downed the Wilmington Blue Rocks 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to polish off a series victory. In his High-A debut, Sean Hermann punched out five and allowed just one run in 5.0 innings. Aldenis Sánchez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning to lead the offense. Harrison Cohen tossed 2.0 scoreless frames out of the bullpen while Luis Velasquez and Clay Aguilar each fired scoreless inning as well to preserve the victory.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced a plethora of changes involving the Renegades. Drew Thorpe, Jack Neely, and Agustin Ramírez were promoted to Double-A Somerset while Sean Hermann was transferred to Single-A Tampa. Jesus Rodriguez, Jared Serna, Anthony Hall, Jared Wegner, and Cole Ayers were promoted to Hudson Valley from Tampa as well. Thorpe, the Yankees' No. 6 prospect, dominated on the hill and leaves Hudson Valley leaving as the single-season king in strikeouts and wins. Ramírez held a .384 batting average and belted nine home runs in his short 27-game stint in High-A. Neely departs as the team leader in saves (6) after punching out 74 batters in 48.2 innings.

STARTERS FEAST:In six games versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the 'Gades starting rotation allowed just six earned runs in 31.2 innings tossed. That mark is good for a 1.71 ERA which ranks fourth in High-A. The West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+), who have yet to allow a run in 25.0 innings, currently lead the way.

MORE AWARDS: C Agustin Ramírez was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month in July by Major League Baseball on Thursday. This marks the second straight month that the Renegades have had a player win a monthly award, with Drew Thorpe earning SAL Pitcher of the Month honors in June. In July, Ramírez hit .415/.455/.868 and led the league in batting average, hits (34), doubles (10), total bases (62), slugging percentage, and OPS (1.223). The backstop tallied 11 multi-hit games in 20 games.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last 11 games, Christopher Familia is hitting .357/.449/.810 with one double, six home runs, 11 RBIs, six walks, and 10 runs. He's collected a hit in 12 of his last 15 games played. His six home runs since July 21 are tied for the most in High-A along with teammate Agustin Ramírez, Ryan Clifford (NYM--A+), Nic Kent (COL--A+), and Graham Pauley (SD--A+).

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff owns the best ERA in Minor League baseball with 2.92 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out a High-A best 590 batters in 478.1 innings during this span. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fourth with a 3.39 ERA.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades longest active on-base streak at 23 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. He surpassed Rafael Flores who held the longest on-base streak by a Renegade hitter prior at 18 games. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, and the third-longest in High-A.

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades hit 19 in six games versus the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 37 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and are tied for the fifth-most in all of Minor League Baseball. The Worcester Red Sox (BOS--AAA) have hit 41 bombs and hold first place.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on July 30, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. His season long10-game hitting streak was snapped on Saturday night.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

IN COHEN WE TRUST:With another scoreless outing on Sunday afternoon in Wilmington, Renegades reliever Harrison Cohen extended his scoreless streak to 11.1 innings. Over his last seven plus appearances, the Syosset, N.Y. native has allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out 15 batters. The run to cross home plate came back on July 5 in Jersey Shore.

GOOD TO BE HOME:Tuesday's contest versus the Jersey Shore BlueClaws marks the Renegades first home game at Heritage Financial Park since July 23. Hudson Valley recently wrapped up a 12-game road trip in Hickory, NC and Wilmington, Del. where they recorded an 8-4 record.

