Teddy Bear/Skunk Ape Jersey Auction Proceeds Donated to Bear Necessities

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades underwent a one-night transformation to the Skunk Apes on December 4 vs. the Trois-Rivières Lions. The DASH Skunk Ape jersey auction raised $16,732 in gross proceeds for Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, while fans donated a total of 9,206 stuffed animals during Saturday night's Teddy Bear Toss.

"Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation was so honored to be a sponsor of the Teddy Bear Toss but until we actually were able to see the event in action I don't think it really hit home how incredible it is. Thousands of stuffed animals flew through the air onto the ice and it brought chills to me knowing how many children's lives will be impacted by these donations," stated Bear Necessities President/Founder Kathleen Casey. "We are grateful for the fans who so generously bid on the Skunk Ape jerseys which benefited our organization which will help us in our mission to bring hope and joy to children battling cancer."

Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation serves to provide hope and support to children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families, while also funding cutting-edge research to end the disease.

"We are grateful to partner with Bear Necessities and have them part of a fantastic Teddy Bear Toss with thousands of stuffed animals being donated to local causes here in SWFL," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "Bear Necessities does so much for the Southwest Florida community, especially at Golisano Children's Hospital and other local causes. We are so thankful for our dedicated fans and DASH auction to be able to have such a great event for this great cause."

The Everblades sold a total of 36 Skunk Ape jerseys during the five day auction, which took place Dec. 1 through Dec. 5.

