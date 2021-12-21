Pelech Leads Atlanta to Victory with Three Points

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (12-11-2-0) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (13-11-1-0) in a 5-3 victory at Amway Center on Tuesday night. Mike Pelech poured in two goals and an assist to lead the Glads, while Derek Nesbitt contributed a goal and an assist to the winning effort.

Orlando started the scoring for the night early in the first period after Luke Boka scored a power-play goal to make it 1-0 (2:10).

Atlanta tied the game at 1-1 after Cody Sylvester deked past defenders with the puck and sent the disc across the front of the net to Mike Pelech who slotted it past Zach Emond for his fifth goal of the season (8:59).

The Glads took a 2-1 advantage after a shot from Cody Sylvester led to a rebound opportunity. Mike Pelech collected the puck off the Sylvester shot and poked it past Emond for his second goal of the night (14:23).

Less than a minute later, the Gladiators took a 3-1 lead after Elijah Vilio had a slick spin move that led to a backhand into the back of the net for his third goal of the season (15:16).

Early in the second period, Mike Pelech sent the puck to Nesbitt in the low slot who blasted it in the goal to make it 4-1 (4:35).

The Solar Bears answered less than a minute later after Kyle Topping found twine to make it 4-2 (5:15).

Orlando cut the deficit down to one to make it 4-3 after Aaron Luchuk fired the puck from the low slot past Tyler Parks (15:23).

With an empty net late in the third, the Solar Bears began to mount pressure in Atlanta's zone. Before Orlando could tie the game, Luke Nogard stole the puck at the blue line and hit the empty cage to seal the Gladiators' 5-3 win (19:24).

Parks finished his night with 27 saves on 30 shots and earned his 11th win of the season. The Gladiators play next on Wednesday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena against the Jacksonville Icemen (15-8-1-1) at 7:00 PM in what will be Derek Nesbitt's 1000th professional game.

