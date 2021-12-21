Glads to Encounter Solar Bears in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (11-11-2-0) travel south once again to take on the Orlando Solar Bears (13-10-1-0). The Glads are in the middle of a seven-game road stretch with six of those games being played in the state of Florida.

Scouting the Solar Bears

The Solar Bears had their Saturday match with the Allen Americans postponed due to league safety protocols. Orlando did however compete on Sunday against the Tulsa Oilers and took home a 5-2 road victory. Aaron Luchuk has returned to the Bears after a stint with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch in which he did not appear in a game. Luchuk leads Orlando with 24 points (11G-13A). Michael Brodzinski has been an offensive machine from the blue line and leads all Solar Bears defensemen with 18 points (5G-13A).

Last Time Out

The Gladiators fell 5-1 on Sunday to the Florida Everblades (13-7-2-3) at Hertz Arena. Florida scored three power-play goals and led 4-0 before Atlanta recorded its first tally. Derek Nesbitt had the lone goal of the game for the Gladiators.

Last Meeting

Atlanta and Orlando last tangled on Dec. 10 at Gas South Arena and the Glads came away with a 4-0 victory on home ice. Mike Turner and Kameron Kielly both scored their first goals of the season, while Tyler Kobryn and Luke Nogard potted their second markers of the campaign. Tyler Parks recorded his second shutout of the year with a 39-save effort.

Parksy!

Tyler Parks posted another strong outing on Friday with 35 saves on 36 shots against Florida. By blanking the opposition twice this year, Parks is tied for the second-highest shutout total in the ECHL. His ten wins place him in a tie for the second most amongst ECHL goaltenders this season. The 6-foot-6 netminder owns the sixth-best goals-against average in the ECHL at 1.98, and his .934 save percentage is the third-best mark in the league. Parks has held the opposition to two or fewer goals in 10 of his 15 appearances this season.

Sylvester in the Clutch

Glads forward Cody Sylvester leads the league with five game-winning goals this season. Three of his Sylvester's game-winners came during Atlanta's five-game win streak in November. His most recent deciding tally came in the Gladiators' 2-1 win over Florida on last Friday. Sylvester currently leads all active Gladiators in both goals (11) and points (19) so far this season, and he has recorded four goals in his last five games. The Kelowna, British Columbia native led Wheeling with 25 goals a season ago.

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Orlando Solar Bears

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

