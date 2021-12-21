Icemen Captain Christopher Brown Earns Call up to AHL Hershey

December 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that team captain and forward Christopher Brown has been loaned to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Brown, 25, earns the call-up after recording 19 pts (5g 14a) in 25 games played with the Icemen this season. Last season, Brown posted a career-high 29 points (15g, 14a) in 54 appearances in Jacksonville. Brown also registered 19 points (11g, 8a) in 38 games played with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2019-20 season, earning an AHL call-up with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (16 games).

Brown ipreviously served as captain for Boston College for two seasons from 2018-2020. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan resident, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Brown's father, Doug Brown appeared in 854 NHL games in stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Detroit Redwings.

The Icemen are back at home on Wednesday to play host to the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.