ECHL Transactions - December 21

December 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL)







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 21, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Sasha Pokulok, D

Philippe Bureau-Blais, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Michael Vukojevic, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey [12/14]

Idaho:

Add Darren Brady, D returned from loan to Abbotsford

Norfolk:

Delete Anthony Gagnon, F traded to Reading

Orlando:

Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG

Add Owen Robinson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan Valleau, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Delete Marcus Vela, F loaned to Hershey

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F returned from loan to San Diego

ECHL Stories from December 21, 2021

