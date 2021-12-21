ECHL Transactions - December 21
December 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 21, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Sasha Pokulok, D
Philippe Bureau-Blais, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Michael Vukojevic, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey [12/14]
Idaho:
Add Darren Brady, D returned from loan to Abbotsford
Norfolk:
Delete Anthony Gagnon, F traded to Reading
Orlando:
Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG
Add Owen Robinson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan Valleau, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Delete Marcus Vela, F loaned to Hershey
Wheeling:
Add Sean Josling, F returned from loan to San Diego
