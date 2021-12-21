ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Indy's Jordan Schneider has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #315, Indy at Kalamazoo, on Dec. 19.

Schneider was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 9:23 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Schneider will miss Indy's game at Fort Wayne on Dec. 26.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

