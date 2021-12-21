Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Billy Christopoulos of the Toledo Walleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 13-19. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Christopoulos went 3-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .959 in three appearances last week as the Walleye swept a three-game southern road trip.

The 27-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 2-1 win at South Carolina on Friday and in a 3-2 victory at Greenville on Saturday before making 30 saves in a 2-1 overtime win at Greenville on Sunday.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopoulos is 10-2-1 in 13 appearances this season with a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Christopoulos, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team in 2019-20, has appeared in 61 career ECHL games with Toledo, Indy and South Carolina posting an overall record of 45-10-5 with three shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos saw action in 93 career games at the Air Force Academy where he went 42-35-11 with eight shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Runners-Up: Charles Williams, Jacksonville (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .964 save pct.) and Zach Emond, Orlando (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .949 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), Devin Cooley (Florida), Matt Jurusik (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City) and Stefanos Lekkas (Wheeling).

