Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Tuesday that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals.

This will be the third call-up to Hershey for Shepard, 26, after signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals this past offseason. The netminder is 3-4-2 this year with a 3.43 goals against average and .903 save percentage for the Stingrays. Shepard appeared in one game for the Bears this season on November 14th against the Charlotte Checkers.

The goaltender spent the last two seasons split between South Carolina and Hershey, eventually helping to guide the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals. In 30 career games with the Rays, Shepard posted a 15-10-4 record to go along with a 2.82 goals against average and .916 save percentage. With the Bears last season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Coleraine, MN appeared in three games, boasting a .969 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

