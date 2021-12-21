Logan Nelson Returned to Rush

December 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Logan Nelson has been returned from his loan to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Nelson was called up by Tucson on Saturday and did not appear in a game during his time with the Roadrunners. Over 25 games played for Rapid City, he has tallied 31 points on nine goals and 22 assists. He is the league leader in assists and is second in the ECHL in points.

Rapid City will return to action on Monday for the first of four games next week against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.