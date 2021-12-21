Wheeling's Houde Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

December 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Sam Houde of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 13-19.

Houde scored four goals, added six assists and was a +6 as the Nailers swept a three-game series at Norfolk last week.

The 21-year-old had six points (3g-3a) in a 7-2 win on Wednesday, added an assist in a 3-1 victory on Friday and tallied a goal and two assists in a 9-2 win on Saturday.

Under contract to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, Houde has posted 13 points (4g-9a) in seven games with the Nailers while adding two points (1g-1a) in eight games with the Penguins.

Prior to turning pro, Houde recorded 164 points (62g-102a) in 232 career games with Chicoutimi of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Sam Houde, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Darien Craighead, Indy (3 gp, 5g, 3a, 8 pts.) and Matthew Boucher, Utah (4 gp, 5g, 3a, 8 pts.).

Also Nominated: Yushiroh Hirano (Cincinnati), Matt Murphy (Fort Wayne), A.J. White (Idaho), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Andrew McLean (Orlando) and Randy Gazzola (Toledo).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.