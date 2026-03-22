Teddy Allen ERUPTS with Career-High 46 Points!
Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats YouTube Video
Check out the Delaware Blue Coats Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Blue Coats Stories
- OKC Bests Blue Coats, 135-129
- Delaware Falls to Westchester, 132-120
- Coats Beat Knicks in Philly, 125-122
- Coats Are Golden against Grand Rapids
- Coats Go Past Gold, 143-123