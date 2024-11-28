Team CHL Clinch CHL USA Prospects Challenge Series

Cole Reschny scored the game-winning goal with 72 seconds left in regulation as Team CHL beat the U.S. NTDP 3-2 in Game 2 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota in Oshawa.

Coupled with Tuesday's 6-1 win in London, Team CHL claimed the series 2-0.

"That was pretty special," Reschny said. "Rising to the occasion is a big thing for me so I was glad I could do it there."

Caleb Desnoyers and Michael Misa also scored for Team CHL while Jack Ivankovic made 10 saves. The U.S. NTDP's Cole McKinney and Jack Murtagh found the back of the net while Harrison Boettiger stopped 35 shots.

Reschny buried the game - and series - winner with 1:12 to play as he beat Boettiger blocker side with a wrister from the left faceoff dot.

"I took the puck back towards the net and saw a lane, so I took the shot and it went in," Reschny said. "Tonight was a good game for us ... and to ultimately come out on top is huge."

Team CHL picked up where they left off from their Game 1 victory as Desnoyers opened the scoring just 16 seconds in as he tipped in Porter Martone's point shot. However, the visitors found themselves level after 20 minutes through McKinney's goal at 14:39.

Misa had the lone goal of the second as he buried a perfect cross-ice feed from Desnoyers on the power play at 9:32 while Murtagh's second goal of the series tied the game at 2-2 9:29 of the third.

Reschny would then put Team CHL in the record books as the inaugural winners of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

"He's a player when the game is one the line he's not afraid to put [the puck] in," Team CHL head coach Kris Mallette said. "Ultimately we succeeded with the goal we set."

