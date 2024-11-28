Storm Tripped up by Niagara

November 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm fall 5-3 to the IceDogs to wrap up the regular season series against the Eastern Conference foe.

The Storm and the IceDogs skated through a scoreless first period before Vilmer Alriksson got the Storm on the board just 30 seconds into the second period. The Niagara IceDogs responded with 4 goals in the second period, courtesy of Ryan Roobroeck, Mike Levin, Masen Wray, and Ethan Czata. Parker Snelgrove closed the second period scoring off a redirect from Carter Stevens. Jett Luchanko brought the Storm within one just 26 seconds into the third period but that wouldn't be enough. Ryan Roobroeck sunk his second of the game into the empty net to help lift Niagara.

