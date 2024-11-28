Knights' Ryder Boulton Suspended for Eight Games

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that London Knights forward Ryder Boulton has been suspended for a total of eight games dating back to the regular season game of November 23, 2024. This supplemental discipline follows Boulton being assessed a major penalty for slashing along with a game misconduct with 6:33 remaining in the third period of the aforementioned game that took place against the Saginaw Spirit.

The OHL's Department of Player Safety has allotted four games within the eight-game suspension being attributed to the slash itself, citing that Boulton's actions fall into the category of "reckless." An additional four games of the suspension have been attributed to Boulton's recent and relevant history of on-ice conduct that has come under review by the League's Department of Player Safety.

Boulton will meet with the OHL's Department of Player Safety prior to the conclusion of his suspension. He has already served one of the eight games, and will be eligible to return to the Knights lineup on December 15 when they host the Kitchener Rangers.

