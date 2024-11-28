OHL Leading Knights Shutout Petes at Home

November 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. Landom Sim of the the London Knights

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. Landom Sim of the the London Knights(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 28, the Peterborough Petes hosted the reigning OHL Champion London Knights at the PMC in front of their sixth sold-out crowd of the season. The first place Knights won the game by a score of 6-0.

Easton Rye started in net for the second straight game, stopping 32 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

London Goal (12:50) - William Nicholl (9), Assists - Sam Dickinson (26), Jared Woolley (9)

London Goal (15:08) - Sam O'Reilly (6), Assist - Blake Montgomery (2)

Second Period:

London Goal (5:47) - William Nicholl (10), Assists - Henry Brzustewicz (13), Noah Read (5)

London Goal (18:35) - Landon Sim (6), Assists - Oliver Bonk (13), Denver Barkey (20)

Third Period:

London Goal (10:00) - Blake Montgomery (2), Assist - Landon Sim (5)

London Goal (15:40) - Noah Aboflan (2), Assists - Noah Jenken (4)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, November 29, when they travel to the Nation's Capital to face the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at TD Place. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

