Ben Bowen Commits to Colts

November 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the signing of 2024 second-round selection Ben Bowen to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Bowen was drafted 27th overall from the Vaughan Kings U16 program, where he compiled 116 points (58 goals, 58 assists) in 81 games last season. He started the 2024-25 season with the Chilliwack Chiefs but did not play in a regular-season game for them. The 6.02 and 190lb left winger hails from Peterborough, ON and will wear #61 for the Colts.

"It's always an exciting time when you can sign your second-round pick. Ben brings a high level of excellence in goal scoring and proved that in U16, where he scored over 50 goals. Ben will be a big part of our future, and we're looking forward to helping him continue his development." Commented Head Coach & GM Marty Williamson.

"It is an honour to be signing in Barrie and be in the OHL. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the league, so it's surreal to have it come true finally. I'm excited to get started in Barrie and get to work." Added Ben Bowen.

The Barrie Colts would like to welcome Ben and his family to Colts Country.

