Weekend Preview: November 28-30

The weekend is stacked up for the Colts with a three-in-three starting Thursday night at Sadlon Arena before finishing it back at home Saturday!

Thursday, November 28th vs Sudbury:

Who doesn't love a rivalry? Thursday night's contest will be the fifth game the two teams have squared off against each other in the 2024-25 season. The Colts have won the previous four games with a combined 16-5 score. The visit at Sadlon Arena for the Wolves saw the Colts win a lopsided 8-1 in front of a 4000+ crowd.

Friday, November 29th at Sudbury:

While it's not a Sudbury Saturday night, the Colts will have a quick turnaround and head up north on Friday night to Sudbury Community Arena for the third time this season. In the past five years, the Colts hold a record of 10-8-1-0. The next time the Colts will be in Sudbury is not until Sunday, March 9th for the last time of the regular season.

Saturday, November 30th vs Brantford:

Don't forget your teddy bears! The annual Teddy Bear Toss game returns on Saturday night when the Brantford Bulldogs pay a visit. Fans are reminded that they can throw their teddy bears onto the ice when the Colts score their first goal of the game. Last season, Utah Hockey Club prospect Cole Beaudoin brought the Bears down! The Colts and Bulldogs have had one lone meeting this season on November 13th which saw Beau Jelsma score the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory at Brantford Civic Centre.

Other notes:

The Barrie Colts have signed 2024 second-round selection, Ben Bowen to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

2024 NHL Draft prospect, Kashawn Aitcheson returns to the Colts after playing two games in the CHL USA Prospect Challenge which he scored one goal.

