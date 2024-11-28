Game Day - November 28 - GUE vs. NIA

November 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm travel to the Meridian Centre for the last match-up with the Niagara IceDogs for the season.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Vilmer Alriksson

Has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 17 games this season

Had 4 assists in the previous meeting this season

Who to Watch - Niagara IceDogs

Ryan Roobroeck

2nd overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Has 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 23 games this season

Had a goal in the previous meeting this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Niagara 0-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Niagara 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-1-0

Last 5 Years Niagara 2-4-1-0 Guelph 5-0-1-1

Last 5 Years NIA vs. GUE @ Niagara Niagara 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-1-1

Last 5 Years NIA vs. GUE @ Guelph Niagara 0-3-1-0 Guelph 4-0-0-0

