Game Day - November 28 - GUE vs. NIA
November 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm travel to the Meridian Centre for the last match-up with the Niagara IceDogs for the season.
Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Vilmer Alriksson
Has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 17 games this season
Had 4 assists in the previous meeting this season
Who to Watch - Niagara IceDogs
Ryan Roobroeck
2nd overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Has 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 23 games this season
Had a goal in the previous meeting this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Niagara 0-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Niagara 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-1-0
Last 5 Years Niagara 2-4-1-0 Guelph 5-0-1-1
Last 5 Years NIA vs. GUE @ Niagara Niagara 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-1-1
Last 5 Years NIA vs. GUE @ Guelph Niagara 0-3-1-0 Guelph 4-0-0-0
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
