Spitfires Win 7-2 over Saginaw

November 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Spitfires and Saginaw Spirit Wednesday ahead of the American Thanksgiving break. The Spirit came into the matchup 5 th in the Western Conference while the Spitfires sit second. The Spitfires were looking to avenge their loss against the Spirit back on November 9 th by a score of 5-1. On Wednesday, the Spirit were missing their superstar in Misa and it showed as the Spitfires dominated the Spirit 7-2.

In the first period, the Spirit would dominate the shot clock, but Costanzo stood tall. On the scoreboard, it was all Spitfires. A three goal first period from Abraham, Protas and Outwater had the Spitfires up 3-0 on just 5 shots and that was it for goaltender Papineau. The Spitfires would trail 11-6 on the shot clock after 20 minutes but were up 3-0 after the frame.

In the second period, it started to get a bit chippy as the Spirit took numerous penalties, sending the Spitfires to the powerplay. Protas would score his 2 nd of the night on the powerplay and put the Spitfires up 4-0 just over two minutes into the period. Less than five minutes later, Belchetz would come out of the penalty box and snipe his 8 th goal of his rookie season. The Spitfires led 5-0 after 40 minutes and trailed 19-18 in shots.

In the third period, the Spitfires powerplay would continue to click as Liam Greentree scored to extend the lead to 6-0. The Spirit would pot two goals in a matter of a minute and make it a 6-2 game. But with time dwindling down the Spitfires would seal the deal as Abraham scored his 2 nd of the night and the Spitfires skated to a 7-2 victory.

The Spitfires are back in action on the road as they head to Guelph on Friday for a 7:07pm puck drop followed by a contest in Owen Sound vs the Attack at 7:00pm on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.