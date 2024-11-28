Spitfires Win 7-2 over Saginaw
November 28, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Spitfires and Saginaw Spirit Wednesday ahead of the American Thanksgiving break. The Spirit came into the matchup 5 th in the Western Conference while the Spitfires sit second. The Spitfires were looking to avenge their loss against the Spirit back on November 9 th by a score of 5-1. On Wednesday, the Spirit were missing their superstar in Misa and it showed as the Spitfires dominated the Spirit 7-2.
In the first period, the Spirit would dominate the shot clock, but Costanzo stood tall. On the scoreboard, it was all Spitfires. A three goal first period from Abraham, Protas and Outwater had the Spitfires up 3-0 on just 5 shots and that was it for goaltender Papineau. The Spitfires would trail 11-6 on the shot clock after 20 minutes but were up 3-0 after the frame.
In the second period, it started to get a bit chippy as the Spirit took numerous penalties, sending the Spitfires to the powerplay. Protas would score his 2 nd of the night on the powerplay and put the Spitfires up 4-0 just over two minutes into the period. Less than five minutes later, Belchetz would come out of the penalty box and snipe his 8 th goal of his rookie season. The Spitfires led 5-0 after 40 minutes and trailed 19-18 in shots.
In the third period, the Spitfires powerplay would continue to click as Liam Greentree scored to extend the lead to 6-0. The Spirit would pot two goals in a matter of a minute and make it a 6-2 game. But with time dwindling down the Spitfires would seal the deal as Abraham scored his 2 nd of the night and the Spitfires skated to a 7-2 victory.
The Spitfires are back in action on the road as they head to Guelph on Friday for a 7:07pm puck drop followed by a contest in Owen Sound vs the Attack at 7:00pm on Saturday night.
