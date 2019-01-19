Taulien Scores Hat Trick as Mayhem Sweep Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN- Alexander Taulien scored the Mayhem's first hat trick of the season to lead the Mayhem to a 6-3 victory and a road sweep over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday night.

Five and a half minutes into the contest, Vincent Caligiuri was assessed a two-minute minor for hooking. Derek Sutliffe and Justin Levac led the Mayhem to a successful penalty kill, which generated the momentum needed for a goal just minutes later. At 9:14, Taulien scored his third goal on the weekend with a slot shot to beat Braeden Ostepchuk.

Evansville returned the favor with a successful penalty kill of their own shortly thereafter, followed by a response by Nick D'Avolio. At 15:29, Shayne Morrissey flung a pass from the right half boards into the slot, where D'Avolio ripped a shot past Ian Sylves for his second goal on the weekend. The second period began with the teams deadlocked 1-1.

Just three minutes into the middle frame, Vincent Caligiuri, playing in just his second game with the Mayhem, stole possession of the puck in the offensive zone. He swung a cross-crease pass over to John Siemer, who tapped home his seventh goal of the season. Again, Evansville quickly responded with a shorthanded goal by Eric Salzillo.

Taulien continued his dominance late in period two. He scored twice within 98 seconds, finishing off sharp assists by Derek Sutliffe and Sean Reynolds.

Reynolds would follow up his assist with a pair of third period strikes. The first was a tap-in fed to him by Siemer and Larry Smith on a brilliant cycle, and the second was a snipe over Ostepchuk's shoulder from the left circle.

Morrissey answered with his third point on the weekend, scoring a power play goal from the left wing 12:40 into the third period.

Sylves stopped 40 of 43 Evansville shots to earn the win against his previous team. It was his sixth victory of the season and first of 2019, while Ostepchuk denied 37 of 42 in his 12th regulation defeat on the campaign. The Mayhem's next promotional night will be Stranger Things Night on Friday, January 25th. Fans can enjoy the Netflix hit series as the Mayhem play host to the Huntsville Havoc for the first time this season.

