Preview: Mayhem at Evansville Thunderbolts (Game 31)

Yesterday, the Mayhem received scores from four different players and moved the puck extremely well, particularly on the power play. Gelling with new additions Sean Reynolds and Vincent Caligiuri seemingly took no time at all, as the Mayhem cruised to a 5-3 win and re-tied Birmingham for second place with the Bulls dropping their game 5-4 against Pensacola.

Towards the end of the tilt, however, the Mayhem took their feet off the gas pedal and allowed the Thunderbolts back into the contest. With the score at 5-1 in the closing five minutes and the outcome all but decided, Evansville struck twice in a 2:37 span to draw to within two. Were it not for two fantastic third period strikes by Alexander Taulien, the outcome may have been different. Though the Bolts could not complete the comeback, a late push with a pair of unanswered goals in the third period last night may have given them the momentum they needed heading into tonight's outing.

The Matchup

Not only does Evansville have reason to feel confident after a strong finish to last night's game, but one of their key energy players, Nick Wright, is returning from a five-game suspension. Wright was suspended on New Year's Eve for instigating a fight against an unwilling opponent. Even after missing the last five tilts, Wright still ranks fifth in the SPHL in penalty minutes with 62 on the season.

Last night, the Mayhem managed to steer clear of any unnecessary antics and focused on simply winning the game. They showed fantastic discipline throughout, tying a season-low with only one penalty kill. Tonight, a rested Nick Wright will make staying disciplined that much more challenging for the Mayhem, never mind the fact that they're entering the second game of the series, which is almost always the more gritty one. Given the recent struggles they've had on the penalty kill, staying focused and disciplined tonight will be the single most crucial key for the Mayhem.

Ronsberg the Renaissance Man

Very seldom does a player contribute to such a vast range of departments as Seth Ronsberg has done this season. He has played forward, he has played defense, he has scored, he has assisted, he has fought, he has stood behind the bench as an assistant coach, and he has been a terrific ambassador for the team off the ice. Whatever the organization has needed, Ronsberg has done.

Last night, he fell just a goal shy of the Gordie Howe hat trick, as he notched the primary assist on Taulien's game-winning-goal and got into a good, long fight against Jake Schultz. With Stathis Soumelidis moving on to the Florida Everblades last weekend, the Mayhem lost one of their leaders. Without a doubt, Ronsberg emerged last night as one of the key pieces to fill the leadership void that was left behind.

90s Night / Stranger Things Night

Margaritas at Mercer Village will be streaming tonight's game on the big screen. Margaritas has served Macon and Middle Georgia delicious Mexican food and drinks in a fun, festive atmosphere for almost 20 years. The Mercer Village location is at 1602 Montpelier Avenue in Macon. All fans are welcome.

The Mayhem's next promotional night will be Stranger Things Night on Friday, January 25th. Fans can enjoy the Netflix hit series as the Mayhem play host to the Huntsville Havoc for the first time this season.

