Morrissey Tallies Goal and Assist in Loss to Mayhem

January 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





It was a solid night for Shayne Morrissey as his goal and assist kept the Thunderbolts into the game, however the Mayhem would gain the upper hand in the second half and win 6-3.

Evansville would battle back to tie the game twice before Macon pulled away, starting in the first period. Down 1-0, Nick D'Avolio would tie the game at 15:29 from Morrissey and Frank Schumacher. Down 2-0 in the second period, it was Eric Salzillo scoring shorthanded from Scott Donahue at 6:43, tying the game at 2-2. After Macon pulled away to take a 6-2 lead, the Thunderbolts would get one back as Morrissey scored at 12:40 of the second period from Schumacher and Rory Rawlyk on the power play.

Morrissey had a goal and assist, D'Avolio and Salzillo had a goal each, and Schumacher finished with two assists. Braeden Ostepchuk made 39 saves on the night. The Thunderbolts are on the road the next two weekends, playing on January 25-27 at Fayetteville, and then on February 1-2 at Roanoke. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, February 8th, as they host the Huntsville Havoc. Tickets are available at the Ford Center Box Office or online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com.

UPCOMING HOME EVENTS:

Friday, February 8 - Faith Night presented by Oakland City University

Friday, February 15 - First Responders Night, special jersey auction

Friday, February 22 - FORTNITE Night

Saturday, February 23 - Bobby Night

