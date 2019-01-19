Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (14-15-0) at Marksmen (15-11-3) - 6:00 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(14-15-0), 7th SPHL, 28 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(15-11-3), 6th SPHL, 33 Pts

January 19, 2019 - 6:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, N.C.

Referee: Eric Krasnichuk| Linesmen: Thomas Josephson, Venance Lorenz

LAST TIME OUT: Jordan Carvalho had a goal and an assist and Jacob Caffrey made 29 saves but the Dawgs allowed a late goal and fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen, 3-2, Friday night at Berglund Center. The Dawgs loss was their third in a row.

OVER AND OVER AGAIN: Roanoke and Fayetteville are set to meet on Friday for the 12th time this season and the fourth of four straight matchups. The Rail Yard Dawgs are 4-7-0 against the Marksmen and have lost the last four. This is their final trip to Fayetteville this season- a building in which they are 2-3-0. The Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen will see each other for the final time in the 2018-19 regular season on March 23 at Berglund Center

FAYETTEVILLE HITTING THE MARK: Fayetteville's win on Friday night extended its season-best winning streak to eight games. The Marksmen's heater comes on the heels of a six-game winless streak and the Dawgs have been victimized for four of the eight victories. It is the longest active winning streak in the SPHL and the third-longest in the league this season. Only Birmingham (11 wins) and Macon (nine wins) have had longer winning streaks in the 2018-19 season.

ENTER BARONE: Brad Barone was returned from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday morning. Barone is the reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year- he was 15-15-2 with a 2.93 GAA and league-best .917 SV% during the 2017-18 season. Barone played three games for the Growlers and went 2-1-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .908 SV%. He has also appeared in seven games for the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals this season and four for the Dawgs.

ADDITIONALLY ON THE ROSTER: The Dawgs placed defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka on injured reserve on Saturday morning. Zemlicka has played in 27 games this season, 25 for the Dawgs, and has eight assists and a +7 +/-.

PACK THE HOUSE: Friday's crowd of 5.509 was the largest of the season for the Dawgs and the third-largest crown in franchise history. The all-time record is 6,188- set on October 21, 2016, the first game in franchise history.

COLOR CHANGE: Beginning on Friday night, the SPHL jersey color rules flipped for the remainder of the season as teams will default to wearing their dark jerseys at home and road teams will wear white jerseys.

NOT SO POWERFUL PLAY: The Roanoke power play went 0-for-3 on Friday and is just 1-for-23 over its last six games. Prior to that stretch the Dawgs had a power play goal in six consecutive games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will get back to work quickly as they return home to face the Knoxville Ice Bears on Monday afternoon. It's the Dawgs first ever day game- puck drop is scheduled for 1:05 PM at Berglund Center.

