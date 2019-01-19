Brad Barone Returned from ECHL Newfoundland

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year Brad Barone has been returned from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. Additionally, defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka has been placed on injured reserve.

Barone appeared in three games with the Growlers and went 2-1-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .908 save percentage. He also played seven additional ECHL games with the Norfolk Admirals earlier in the season. Barone is 1-1-0 with a 3.47 GAA and .873 save percentage in four games with the Dawgs this year. Last season he finished 15-15-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a league-leading .917 save percentage en route to being named the SPHL's Goaltender of the Year.

Zemlicka has played 25 games with Roanoke and two for the Knoxville Ice Bears this season. He has eight assists and has registered a +8 plus-minus rating.

The Dawgs hit the ice in Fayetteville on Saturday night to take on the Marksmen. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

