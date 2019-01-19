Bulls Fall to Pensacola in OT

PELHAM, AL : The Birmingham Bulls fall to Pensacola 2-1 in Overtime on their home ice in Pelham.

Mike Davis scored the Bulls only goal of the night late in the 3rd Period. Goalie Mavric Parks closed out the night with 36 saves.

The Birmingham Bulls record moves to to 20-8-2 on the season and slip to third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Monday January 21, 2019

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

