Tampa Bay Sun FC Announce 2024/25 Spring Schedule

October 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

TAMPA, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC today unveiled its Spring Schedule for the 2024/25 USL Super League regular season, which will kick off on Saturday, February 15, and conclude on Saturday, May 31. Plus, new talent from around the world is expected to make an immediate impact for the Sun in Wednesday night's away game versus DC Power.

NEW INTERNATIONAL STARS

The Tampa Bay Sun FC roster was recently strengthened with the arrival of five international stars: Tash Flint (UK), Cecile Fløe Nielsen (Denmark), Jade Moore (UK), Jazmine Enrigue Abundis (Mexico), and Andrea Hauksdottir (Iceland). With their exceptional talent and experience, the team is well-positioned to finish the Fall season with a strong push and establish a solid foundation for a successful Spring campaign.

"Obviously, the American game is very transitional - it's very, 'Go, go, go, go, go!' But here, one of the biggest pulls of why I wanted to come [to the Sun] was we want to be a possession-based team. So, to marry those two, I think, for an international player coming is quite a nice task to kind of sink your teeth into," said midfielder Jade Moore, whose career includes time with Manchester United and championships with Leeds United and Birmingham City.

Tomorrow's Fall match on the road against DC Power FC presents a crucial opportunity for Tampa Bay Sun FC to secure a victory and build momentum. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. and fans can stream every match live on Peacock. The Sun's next home game is October 12.

SPRING SCHEDULE DETAILS

The Tampa Bay Sun will open the Spring schedule on the road, facing Dallas Trinity FC on February 15 before heading home for a Spring rematch vs Brooklyn FC, who handed the Sun its only loss.

The Spring, like Fall, will see each club play a balanced 14-match schedule - seven at home and seven away.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the USL Super League Playoffs, which will consist of a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final.

"The start of the inaugural season has been incredible - the on-field competition has been dynamic, and the fans have brought the energy every match," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Now, as we unveil the Spring Schedule, we eagerly anticipate even more thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments."

In total, the season will consist of 112 regular season matches and three playoff matches, including the first-ever USL Super League Final. All matches, including the two playoff matches and final, will be available on Peacock.

Structuring the schedule in two phases - Fall Schedule and Spring Schedule, separated by a Winter Break - has allowed the league to provide players with an important mid-season break to rest and recover and ensures that fans can enjoy the highest quality of action throughout the season.

The league is currently in Week 8 of the Fall Schedule with Carolina Ascent FC at the top of the table with 11 points and Brooklyn FC close behind with 10 points. Tampa Bay Sun FC sits fourth in the standings with 6 points.

