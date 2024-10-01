Lexington Sporting Club Reveals Spring 2025 USL Super League Regular Season Schedule
October 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington, KY - Lexington Sporting Club, in conjunction with the United Soccer League (USL), has announced the Spring 2025 schedule for the upcoming USL Super League season.
The 14-game spring season schedule kicks off February 15th away against Carolina Ascent FC and concludes with a home matchup against DC Power FC on Saturday, May 31st. Lexington SC will take on each team two times and will have at least one home and away match against all clubs.
2025 USL Super League Spring Schedule (home matches in bold)
Saturday, February 15: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Lexington SC
Saturday, February 22: Ft. Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC
Saturday, March 1: Lexington SC vs. Brooklyn FC
Sunday, March 9: DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC
Saturday, March 15: Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity FC
Saturday, March 23: Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
Saturday, April 12: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC
Wednesday April 16: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
Saturday, April 19: Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC
Saturday, April 26: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC
Saturday, May 3: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC
Saturday, May 10: Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
Friday, May 16: Lexington SC vs Ft. Lauderdale United FC
Saturday, May 31: Lexington SC vs DC Power FC
If you are interested in Lexington SC ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932.
For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.
